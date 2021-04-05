Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic has April 6-8, April 10 appointments available

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (FCCVC) has appointments available for April 6-8, and April 10 for anyone aged 16 and older.

According to officials, The FCCVC will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The vaccines will be offered as follows:

Tuesday – Pfizer and Moderna (pre-scheduled boosters only)

– Pfizer and Moderna (pre-scheduled boosters only) Wednesday – Johnson & Johnson

– Johnson & Johnson Thursday – Moderna (pre-scheduled boosters only), Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

– Moderna (pre-scheduled boosters only), Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Saturday – Johnson & Johnson

It was also noted that the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine authorized for people aged 16 and older while Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are authorized for those 18 and older.

There will be no walk-ins available, and to make an appointment visit their website. The clinic is located at 355 W. Lawrence Street in Appleton.