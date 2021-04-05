FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic has April 6-8, April 10 appointments available

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (FCCVC) has appointments available for April 6-8, and April 10 for anyone aged 16 and older.

According to officials, The FCCVC will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The vaccines will be offered as follows:

  • Tuesday – Pfizer and Moderna (pre-scheduled boosters only)
  • Wednesday – Johnson & Johnson
  • Thursday – Moderna (pre-scheduled boosters only), Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
  • Saturday – Johnson & Johnson

It was also noted that the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine authorized for people aged 16 and older while Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are authorized for those 18 and older.

There will be no walk-ins available, and to make an appointment visit their website. The clinic is located at 355 W. Lawrence Street in Appleton.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

John Mittelstadt follows in brother’s footsteps as part of the Gamblers

High School Football: Kimberly, Bay Port and Fond du Lac keep rolling

Martens family continues mushing legacy

St. Mary's Springs bounces back against crosstown rival Winnebago Lutheran

Titans sweep UW-Eau Claire in mid-week twin bill

Wisconsin native becomes first non-Alaskan to win Junior Iditarod