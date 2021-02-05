Fox Cities’ COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens, despite hiccup

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Exhibition Center’s new purpose as a vaccination site successfully opened its doors on Feb. 2.

Many residents were eager to schedule an appointment once the site went live.

“I was thrilled to be able to get it today when I did, it was wonderful, other than the little glitch up that day,” says citizen Patricia Caspray.

Rescheduling 4,700 people who mistakenly got a vaccine appointment is a priority for the city.

Appleton serves the tri-county area including:

Calumet

Winnebago

Outagamie

The goal is to vaccine 1,000 residents per week. The site is trying to focus on those that are 65-years-old and up.

“We are trying to do 65 and older because this is the age group who is being hospitalized,” says Appleton Health Officer, Kurt Eggebrecht.

According to an Appleton Health Officer, the site will stay open at least through summer or as needed.