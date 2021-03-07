FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic registration now open for Mar. 9 – 11 appointments

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents can now register for COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (FCCVC), according to the City of Appleton.

According to the Office of the Mayor, the Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, located at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center on 355 W. Lawrence Street, in Appleton is now accepting registrations for March 9 through March 11 appointments.

Registration opened at 9 a.m. on March 7.  

Officials say residents can make an appointment at the FCCVC website, or for those who not have internet access or do not have any other option, they can make an appointment by calling 920-399-2550.

Appointments are expected to book within 30 minutes. However, more appointments may become available online so residents are encouraged to check the website regularly.  

Officials add that the FCCVC is currently accepting appointments for specific eligible groups only. This includes those aged 65 and older living in Calumet, Outagamie, or Winnebago County.  

