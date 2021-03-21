Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic to begin vaccinating all eligible groups

A nurse injects a patient with a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Friday March 19, 2021. The suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine in several European countries over the past week could fuel skepticism about the shot far beyond their shores, potentially threatening the rollout of a vaccine that is key to the global strategy to stamp out the coronavirus pandemic, especially in developing nations. (AP Photo/ Diomande Ble Blonde)

(WFRV) – The Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (FCCVC) announced that they will begin vaccinating all currently eligible groups as defined by the Wisconsin DHS, including those in phase 1C, on March 23.

Health officials say that appointments for March 23 through 25 will be available for online scheduling at 9 a.m., on Sunday.

Those who do not have internet access can call 920-399-2550 to leave their name and phone number and a staff member will return their call and help them book an appointment.

Clinic hours for this week will be 9 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Health officials note that they will not be accepting walk-ins.

FCCVC reports that if patients are 16 or 17 years old at the time of their appointment, they must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. If at the time of their appointment, the FCCVC cannot offer them the Pfizer vaccine, the clinic will work to reschedule them to a future date when the Pfizer vaccine is available.

The clinic says that at this time, they cannot guarantee which vaccine or how many it will receive from the state each week.