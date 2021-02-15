FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fox Cities COVID-19 vaccine clinic to reopen registration

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting Feb. 16, the Fox Cities COVID-19 vaccine clinic is reopening registration to the public.

According to officials, the clinic vaccinated 4,700 individuals on the waitlist from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11.

Those on the waitlist who have a Feb. 16 appointment should have received a confirmation email.

“The next set of appointments is contingent on vaccine availability. Although we have requested additional vaccines, due to limited supplies statewide, the number of appointments will vary from week to week,” says Kurt Eggebrecht, Appleton Public Health Officer and FCCVC Incident Commander.

To schedule a vaccine appointment starting Feb. 16, for those who are eligible, can click here.

Those who do not have internet access can call 920-399-2550 to schedule an appointment.

“We ask that those who have internet access, or a friend or family member who can help them get an appointment online, use those resources to keep this phone line open to those who truly have no other options,” says FCCVC Public Information Officer Sheng Riechers. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Hockey in a Pandemic: Obstacles not slowing down Notre Dame

Snowmobile racing arrives in Northeast Wisconsin

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Top wrestlers shine at individual state

High School Sports Xtra: Girls basketball regional recap, sectional brackets

State Wrestling Semifinals