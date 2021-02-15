Fox Cities COVID-19 vaccine clinic to reopen registration

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting Feb. 16, the Fox Cities COVID-19 vaccine clinic is reopening registration to the public.

According to officials, the clinic vaccinated 4,700 individuals on the waitlist from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11.

Those on the waitlist who have a Feb. 16 appointment should have received a confirmation email.

“The next set of appointments is contingent on vaccine availability. Although we have requested additional vaccines, due to limited supplies statewide, the number of appointments will vary from week to week,” says Kurt Eggebrecht, Appleton Public Health Officer and FCCVC Incident Commander.

To schedule a vaccine appointment starting Feb. 16, for those who are eligible, can click here.

Those who do not have internet access can call 920-399-2550 to schedule an appointment.

“We ask that those who have internet access, or a friend or family member who can help them get an appointment online, use those resources to keep this phone line open to those who truly have no other options,” says FCCVC Public Information Officer Sheng Riechers.