Fox Cities health officials ask public to “play it safe” this Fourth of July

Coronavirus

FOX CITIES, Wis. ( WFRV ) – This year’s Fourth of July may look different than in years past, but area health officials explain that we still have the opportunity to celebrate in a safe manner.

“At this point it’s really up to an individual to decide what is safe and best for them and others,” explains Zachary Baeseman, MD, family medical practitioner and associate medical director at ThedaCare Physicians – Wild Rose & Waupaca, “If you can, celebrate with immediate members of your family. If you choose to celebrate with a larger group, keep social distancing and general safety tips in mind.”

Dr. Baesemen offers these suggestions:

  • Take part in social distancing
  • Avoid unnecessary handshakes
  • Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
  • Clean and disinfect common surfaces
  • Avoid people who are sick
  • Stay away from others if you are sick

Should community members choose to attend larger events over the holiday, the wearing of masks is strongly encouraged.

