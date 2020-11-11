Fox Cities PAC changes schedule for 2021 season

APPLETON, WI (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is updating their timing for its 2021 season.

PAC President, Maria Van Laanen, says they decided to update their schedule after the original announcement in August because of the rise in the pandemic.

“What’s becoming clear is that large-scale touring productions are not going to be hitting the road first thing in 2021 like we have hoped. There is going to be a delay so we wanted to be sure we were keeping our community and the public informed and up to date,” Van Laanen tells WFRV Local 5.

The PAC will try to keep engaging its community virtually through programming design.

Van Lanen says that they’re also offering more information on the AMCOR Education Series which is offering educators a variety of resources and performances to enhance student learning.

The PAC’s Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program is also underway. To find out more visit our High School Theater tab.