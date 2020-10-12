Fox Cities PAC feeling impact of COVID-19

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fox Valley theatre may remain empty for awhile.

New York City theaters recently announced they won’t be seating fans until at least the summer of 2021.

Earlier this year, Broadway producers began pulling the plug on shows because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many New York artists tour and star in shows at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton.

Because of this, many shows in the Fox Valley have been canceled or postponed.

The PAC president tells WFRV Local 5 that until the pandemic is under control, you can expect the lights to remain dark.

“We’re also working here locally with our medical professionals and our government to make sure that we’re putting all the right protocols in place so that we can safely reopen,” says Maria Van Laanen.

The PAC hopes to reopen in early 2021.

