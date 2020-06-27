Fox Cities Performing Arts Center goes virtual until 2021

Speaking to students from area theater programs, resident director Max Quinlan describes the workings of the chandelier in “The Phantom of the Opera” in Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. (Warren Gerds)

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is going virtual for the rest of the year until 2021.

According to the organization, the staff is working with the live touring industry to determine the best procedures to once again gather in full houses and welcome audiences in a safe way.

Fox Cities P.A.C. President Maria Van Laanen said, “As we work with the touring industry, health care professionals and our government agencies to determine the best way to move forward, we must make the hard decision to close our doors until 2021 in order to preserve our community’s gathering place for generations to come.”

The Center plans to continue its program, The Show Must Go On Show, airing every Monday at 7:30 p.m., and will feature several upcoming guests including members of Black Violin, who will be at the Fox Cities P.A.C. in the spring of 2021.

“We recognize that this impacts many of you who planned to visit for events this fall, so hang onto your tickets and watch our Facebook and YouTube channels on August 10 at 6 p.m., when we will announce all of the exciting performances that will be part of your 2021 Season. We cannot wait to welcome you all back, stronger than ever, for our Act 2,” said Van Laanen.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak