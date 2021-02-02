Fox Cities to require public transportation riders to wear masks

(WFRV) – Those who use GO Transit Oshkosh or Valley Transit Fox Cities will now be required to wear a facemask while riding the bus.

According to a release, GO Transit is now requiring face masks in compliance with the CDC order issued consistent with the Presidential Executive Order for nationwide public transportation.

All riders ages two and older will be required to wear a mask. Masks must also be worn while at transit facilities or bus stops while waiting to board.

“We continue to follow CDC guidelines including what qualifies as masks. Face coverings such as face shields are no longer acceptable. Exceptions to the requirement have also become more limited to only those persons with ADA disabilities. This information is being outlined on the CDC website,” says Jim Collins, City of Oshkosh Transportation Director.

Not wearing a mask may result in being refused boarding or other actions under the requirements of the federal order.

According to Valley Transit, face shields will no longer be an acceptable form of face coverings.

“While this executive order is new, wearing masks on Valley Transit vehicles and at the Transit Center is not. We have been closely following CDC guidelines since the beginning of the pandemic,” says Ron McDonald, general manager of Valley Transit.

