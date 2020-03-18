Fox River, Bay Park Square malls close due to coronavirus

(WFRV) – Following Governor Tony Evers’ order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people to combat the spread of coronavirus, both Appleton’s Fox River Mall and Ashwaubenon’s Bay Park Square Mall have announced they are temporarily closing.

According to the Fox River Mall and Bay Park Square, restaurants in the food courts are no longer allowed to serve customers inside but may conduct pick-up, drive-thru, and delivery options if available.

Those restaurant hours may vary. For more information, visit the Fox River Mall or Bay Park Square Mall online.

Gov. Evers issued the order on Tuesday after the confirmed number of cases in the county jumped to over 70. Unlike malls, grocery stores are exempt from the order.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit: