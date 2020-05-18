1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fox River Mall announces reopening

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox River Mall announced on Monday that it will reopen to the public on May 20.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

In a statement from the Senior General Manager John Burgland, the mall will reopen on Wednesday, May 26th, and the businesses that choose to re-open within the mall will be asked to follow the guidelines from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, CDC, and the State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Burgland noted that measures have been implemented to help ensure the health and safety for all who enter the mall, including hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings, and social distancing directions.

The malls hours for operation are said to be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sundays. 

“The safety and well-being of our retail partners and shoppers is of the utmost importance,” said Burgland.

He continued, “As Fox River Mall prepares for this ‘new normal,’ we are thankful for the opportunity to reopen our doors and look forward to welcoming guests back into the shopping center.”

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"