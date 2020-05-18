Fox River Mall announces reopening

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox River Mall announced on Monday that it will reopen to the public on May 20.

In a statement from the Senior General Manager John Burgland, the mall will reopen on Wednesday, May 26th, and the businesses that choose to re-open within the mall will be asked to follow the guidelines from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, CDC, and the State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Burgland noted that measures have been implemented to help ensure the health and safety for all who enter the mall, including hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings, and social distancing directions.

The malls hours for operation are said to be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sundays.

“The safety and well-being of our retail partners and shoppers is of the utmost importance,” said Burgland.

He continued, “As Fox River Mall prepares for this ‘new normal,’ we are thankful for the opportunity to reopen our doors and look forward to welcoming guests back into the shopping center.”

