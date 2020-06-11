Fox River Mall’s Macy’s reopening with safety protocols in place

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – JANUARY 05: A Macy’s sign is seen on a Macy’s store at CityPlace after reports indicate that it is one of 68 stores that the company plans on closing on January 5, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Macy’s announced that it plans on shutting down 68 stores and cutting […]

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Macy’s in the Fox River Mall is reopening to customers ahead of Father’s Day with new safety procedures.

In a Thursday release, the company says the store will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and offer contact-free, curbside pick-up.

“We are ready to welcome our customers back to Macy’s Fox River,” said Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy’s. “We’re introducing new precautions to keep your family and ours safe and are now offering curbside pick-up to make getting what you want quick and easy. Our teams have come together and supported each other and our communities throughout this challenging time, and we look forward to safely serving our customers whenever they are ready to shop.”

Customers will notice a number of implemented enhanced safety and wellness procedures to help combat any potential health concerns. Those procedures include frequent and enhanced cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and hard surfaces, hand sanitizer stations in frequently visited locations throughout the store, and plexiglass at select registers. Employees are asked to wear face masks and wellness checks are conducted before each shift.

Macy’s is offering customers the opportunity to use a contact-free curbside service. Items bought for Store Pick-up on Macy’s website or in its app will be eligible for free curbside pick-up Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The company says that most orders placed by noon will be available for same-day pick-up.

Customers will call their local store once they arrive at the designated curbside pick-up location. Following social distancing guidelines, a Macy’s colleague will confirm their order and place the merchandise in the trunk of the car, limiting contact between customers and colleagues. Following social distancing guidelines, a Macy’s colleague will confirm their order and place the merchandise in the trunk of the car, limiting contact between customers and colleagues. Participating locations will also offer customers the chance to pick up orders from the “At Your Service” desk inside the store.

For additional information on Macy’s response to COVID-19, visit their website.

