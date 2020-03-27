Fox Valley business woman uses her skills to make masks and help others

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Manda Marie loves doing high end automotive upholstery.

After honing her skills at Gulfstream and working on high performance automobiles, Manda and her husband opened Manda Marie Upholstery in Appleton.

When she started seeing others in the upholstery world nationwide begin to use their stitching expertise to make protective face masks, she knew it was time for her to do her part.

Manda is using donated materials, along with materials from her shop, to hand sew face masks for her friends working on the front line against the coronavirus.

She also started a Facebook group called the Northeast Wisconsin Community PPE Connection where she’s hoping to bring those who can make masks and those who need them together.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/216862632729466/