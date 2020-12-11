Fox Valley community COVID-19 testing extended to 2021

People wait in line at a Covid-19 testing center despite the Stay-At-Home regulation underway in Los Angeles, California on December 8, 2020. – More than 8,000 new Covid-19 cases and another record for hospitalization was reported for Los Angeles County on December 7, 2020 as a spike in infections of health care workers puts additional staffing pressure on medical centers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin National Guard (WING) has approved the extension of its COVID-19 testing operations in Appleton, Fond du Lac, and Oshkosh.

Previously all WING COVID-19 testing sites were scheduled to end December 10.

The WING COVID-19 testing site in Menasha will not continue operations.

ThedaCare’s mobile COVID-19 testing will operate from the previous WING location at Christ the Rock Church on Dec. 10 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WING COVID-19 Testing Sites and Dates:

Appleton North High School Parking Lot 5000 N. Ballard Road, Appleton, WI 54913 Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dates: Dec. 14-16 Dec. 21-23 Dec. 28-30 Jan. 4-6

Sunnyview Expo Center 500 E. County Road Y, Oshkosh, WI 54901 Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dates: Dec. 11 Dec. 15-18 Dec. 22-23 Dec. 29-30 Jan. 5-8 Jan. 12-15 Jan. 19-22 Jan. 26-29 Feb. 2-5 Feb. 9-12 Feb. 16-19 Feb. 23-26 Mar. 2-5 Mar. 9-10

Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds, 520 Fond du Lac Ave., Fond du Lac Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Dates: Thursdays from Dec. 17 through Mar. 4



“Data for our county consistently indicates a high COVID-19 activity level and positive case rate, and testing capacity in the area has been increasingly strained. By partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard, we are now able to offer additional testing to help all those that need a test to get one,” says Kim Mueller, Fond du Lac County Health Officer.

All WING COVID-19 testing sites will close in the event of inclement weather, such as heavy snowfall, severe ice conditions, or temperatures below 20°F.