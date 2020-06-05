Fox Valley drive-thru food pantry serves over 600

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin brought back their drive-thru mobile food pantry at Fox Valley Technical College on Thursday, with more scheduled in the coming weeks.

Crews arrived around 8 a.m. and were greeted by cars already in line. Over two and a half hours, they served about 650 cars.

“It’s definitely due to the word getting out, but it’s definitely due to unemployment and things like that,” Cassie Falk, Community Impact Manager for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, tells WFRV Local 5. “This food is for everyone too, so more and more people are hearing about it. So it’s great it’s getting out.”

The food pantry will be available every Thursday until June 25. Residents are limited to one box per vehicle.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5