Fox Valley event cancellations due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

APPLETON, Wis.(WFRV)-The list of canceled events continues to grow due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2020 Appleton Festival Foods Fireworks show which is traditionally held on July 3rd will not happen this year. Shutting down one of the largest celebrations of Independence Day was not an easy thing to do according to the Appleton Area Jaycees Board of Directors. Even though the fireworks show is canceled, the Board says that they are still working on other events to be held in the future.

Meanwhile, Appleton’s Octoberfest has also been canceled. Since 1981, this non-profit festival has showcased local talent and businesses, and has been attended by many. ” I think it’s a smart decision. It’s smart financially, but more so it’s smart to keep our community safe no matter what our feelings might be on the situation that we’re in right now,” said Eric Stadler, Chair of Octoberfest. This festival usually brings in close to $3 Million, that goes right back into the local economy.

The Community First Fox Cities Marathon cancellation might be a disappointment for those who have trained all year in order to be ready. Participants who have already registered will be contacted with options like obtaining a refund or using any fees paid towards the 2021 marathon. There is a bright side however, as organizers have announced the disbursement of more than $58,000 in proceeds from the 2019 event to local non-profits. More than $1 million has been given to local organizations over the years.

