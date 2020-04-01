Fox Valley fire depts announce partnership, prep for increasing demands due to coronavirus pandemic

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – Six Fox Valley Fire Departments have announced a regional partnership in preparation for the increased demands on emergency response resources due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The partnership includes Grand Chute, Appleton, Kaukauna, Fox Crossing, Neenah-Menasha, and Oshkosh fire departments.

The agreement allows more flexibility in the sharing of personnel and resources to most-effectively meet the needs of Fox Valley communities during these unprecedented times. All six departments are joining this partnership in accordance with Wisconsin’s emergency declaration.

This agreement differs from other mutual and automatic aid agreements already in place between many of the participating agencies. Officials say today’s announcement allows for completely borderless sharing of resources.

While resources will be shared for the duration of the partnership, which is dependent on the how long Wisconsin’s emergency declaration lasts, each department will maintain autonomous control of their daily operations.

Grand Chute Fire Chief Tim Bantes was selected to serve as the regional coordinator for the agreement based on his nearly 35 years of experience.

