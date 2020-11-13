FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fox Valley libraries expand Wi-Fi for car access

Photo courtesy of Kaukauna Library Facebook

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kimberly and Little Chute libraries have recently expanded their Wi-Fi access to reach cars outside their buildings.

According to a release, the new upgrade is meant to help keep the community connected to the Internet, even when the entrance to the building is limited because of the pandemic.

“We are excited to be able to expand Wi-Fi access to our patrons and members of the community. This will allow students and families to safely connect to the internet from their cars and stay socially distant from others during this time,” says Steve Thiry, Director of the Kimberly-Little Chute Library.

Libraries say the newly installed access points were provided to the library by a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and received assistance by the Outagamie Waupaca Library System.

Thiry says the Wi-Fi is meant to help families who have had to navigate the challenges of virtual or hybrid learning.

