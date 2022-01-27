Fox Valley nonprofit to distribute 50,000 free N95 masks

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – As COVID-19 cases continue on an upward trend, a local non-profit is doing whatever it takes to help keep its community safe.

According to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley, in partnership with the Wisconsin Office of Emergency Management, they have begun distributing 50,000 free N95 masks to Club youth, their families, and other community members.

Masks will be available for pick up at the Boys & Girls Club of Appleton and Menasha’s Boys & Girls Club locations each weekday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. until supplies last.

Officials noted that those who need masks but cannot pick them up during these hours should call 920-731-0555 to make other arrangements.

Individuals are reminded that there are no eligibility requirements necessary to receive a mask and families will be afforded up to 25 masks.

“Our team continues to work hard to help keep the thousands of young people we serve and their families safe and healthy. We’re proud to do our part in this and many other vital ways, and we are grateful for this partnership with the State of Wisconsin’s Office of Emergency Management,” said Greg Lemke-Rochon, CEO for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley.