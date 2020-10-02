Fox Valley public health officers issue Public Health Emergency COVID-19 Alert

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – Health officials in the Fox Valley region are issuing a Public Health Emergency COVID-19 Alert.

Public health officers from Appleton and Menasha as well as Calumet, Outagamie, and Winnebago counties are issuing the alert in response to an increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths.

According to a Friday release, an escalation in cases has resulted in public health not being able to notify positive cases and their close contacts in a timely manner.

“This severely limits efforts to contain the virus,” officials say. “Hospitals are enacting emergency

plans. Public health implores everyone to take actions to stop uncontrolled community spread.”

Officials recommend the following steps to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Physically distance at least 6 feet from people with whom you do not live.

Wear a cloth face mask, unless unable to wear one for medical reasons.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Indoors, do not gather with people outside of your household.

Outdoors, limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer, physically distance and wear face coverings.

Self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after return from travel.

If symptomatic, call your health care provider, get a test, and stay home while awaiting results.

Cooperate with public health officials if you have tested positive or are a close contact.

Public health officials are also advising businesses and community organizations to follow WEDC guidelines.

The community is urged to not hold any indoor gatherings. Any outdoor gatherings should be limited to 10 people or less who are physically distancing and wearing face coverings.

Bars and restaurants are encouraged to offer take-out, curbside pick-up, or delivery only. Indoor bars should close.

Public health officers say salons, spas, and gyms should provide minimum operations only.

Offices and workplaces should keep only essential workforce on site. Grocery stores and pharmacies should remain open with no dine in, self-service, or customer dispensing.

Retail spaces should use mail delivery and curbside pick-up options while limiting the number of patrons inside stores.

Hotels and lodging spaces should use strict sanitation protocols.

No concerts, festivals, or sporting events should be held.

This comes as many municipalities in the Fox Valley area continue to see large increases in new confirmed cases.

Latest Stories