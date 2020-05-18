1  of  2
Closings
Fox Valley Tech testing site closed Monday due to inclement weather

Coronavirus

FVTC during COVID-19 testing

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Inclement weather has closed the Outagamie County coronavirus testing site at Fox Valley Technical College on Monday, May 18.

Officials say testing at the facility will resume on Tuesday, May 19, weather permitting.

Inclement weather also closed testing at Casa ALBA in Green Bay for Monday, as well as numerous Green Bay roads.

Those going to the testing facility later this week are asked to use the north entrance to Fox Valley Technical College off of N. Bluemound Drive.

There is no charge for the testing.

Individuals wishing to be tested can access the Patient Information Form at outagamie.org/publichealth. The form can be completed and brought to the testing site. Forms will also be available at the testing site.

