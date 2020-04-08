Fox Valley Technical College donates PPEs to area hospitals

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The nursing program at Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton furnished its three primary hospital systems with a variety of Personal Protective Equipment.

Although a majority of the supplies came from the college’s Health division, other instructional departments chipped in as well, including automotive, transportation, and dental programs.

Ascension, Aurora, and ThedaCare representatives came to pick up the PPEs at the college’s loading dock in separate time slots to maintain social distancing.

The donation is meant to help local health care providers deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

A total of 58,500 items were collected between the different campus locations with a value of close to $8,600.