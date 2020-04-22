Foxconn begins making masks in Mount Pleasant

Closings
(AP) – The Foxconn Technology Group has started making masks at its facilities in Mount Pleasant in southeastern Wisconsin in addition to working on medical ventilators for use during the coronavirus pandemic.

The masks will be made under brand Sharp, which is owned by Foxconn. The company plans to make “tens of thousands of procedural masks” to be used by health care professionals, law enforcement, caregivers, and pharmacists.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Foxconn board member and vice-chairman Jay Lee said the direction to start making masks came from company founder Terry Gou.

Foxconn has continued construction and manufacturing during the pandemic, but the company says it is following state and federal prevention guidelines.

Earlier this month, Foxconn announced a partnership with Medtronic to build ventilators at the facility in Racine County.

