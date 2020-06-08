GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Foxy Pedaler resumes tours of Green Bay with additional safety procedures

Foxy Pedaler rides into the fall

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Foxy Pedaler, Green Bay’s only Quadricycle, is resuming tours as Wisconsin businesses continue to reopen.

The local company, based out of Keggers Bar on North Broadway, says it has implemented additional safety and cleaning procedures to ensure the safety of its riders and staff. After reviewing WEDC guidelines, organizers say they believe the Foxy Pedaler can safely resume operating tours.

Additional time will be added between tours to limit contact between tour groups and allow staff to do additional sanitizing procedures. Tours will be limited to private group tours for families and close friend groups with hopes to resume seat-by-seat tours later this summer.

Bikes will be washed and disinfected at the end of each day of operation.

Foxy Pedaler management says they have prepared various practices including wearing masks, installing protective dividers between the driver and riders, and reducing capacity by only using every other seat. They add that they will continue to be flexible with the routes and theme of its riders, including partaking in the entire 2-hour excursion aboard the bike with no tavern stops.

“As large gatherings and festivals continue to be canceled this summer, we hope to offer a safe small group option for our riders to enjoy,” says Foxy Pedaler owner Will Liebergen. “Outdoor activities in
small groups seem to be a safer trend to remain socially connected with friends and family this summer and we hope to fill that need in a safe and responsible manner”

A typical tour aboard the Foxy Pedaler takes two hours and travels a distance of two to three miles, stopping at one to three bars or eateries along the way.

For more information on the Foxy Pedaler, visit their website.

