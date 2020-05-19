1  of  2
DHS, Wisconsin National Guard to participate in May 19 COVID-19 briefing
Free community COVID-19 testing site opening in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A free coronavirus community testing site will be available at the Manitowoc County Expo Center on May 21 and 22.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The Manitowoc County Emergency Services Division says the testing site will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days and will be a drive-thru set up. Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will perform the tests.

Officials say no appointment is needed, but you must have symptoms to be tested. Symptoms include:

  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

Residents are asked to enter the Expo gate at the intersection of Expo Drive and Vista Road and follow the signs. Officials say you will remain in your vehicle for the entire test.

This site is designed as a temporary effort to help boost testing being done by local healthcare providers to identify and help stop the spread of the virus. The site can process up to 400 tests each of the two days. It is not intended to be a long term testing solution. Local doctors and hospitals will be providing ongoing testing in the long term.

