Free COVID-19 vaccinations reach Green Bay, register by texting COVID

(WFRV) – Locals can now register for a COVID-19 vaccine at 12 Meijer locations in Wisconsin.

According to a release, Green Bay, Appleton, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan locations will have COVID-19 vaccinations.

Midwest retailer Meijer says they have three ways locals can register for the vaccine.

Register by texting COVID to the number 75049 and receive a link.

Go online to clinic.meijer.com.

Call or visit a Meijer Pharmacy.

Whichever registration method you choose, Meijer asks you to answer three brief questions that allow their pharmacies to properly determine which vaccine phase you are in.

As the vaccines arrive, officials say people who register will be contacted with a specific date they can receive their vaccine. If you decide to decline the date offered, you can still stay in the registration group for future vaccinations unless you fully opt-out of the process.

After you receive the first shot, you’ll automatically be invited back to a second clinic to get the second dose three to four weeks later.

Meijer says there is no cost to the COVID-19 vaccine, but if people have insurance they will still need to bill it.

People without health insurance or whose insurance does not provide coverage of COVID-19 vaccines can also get a COVID-19 vaccine at no cost.

For more information, you can visit clinic.meijer.com or reach out to frank.guglielmi@meijer.com if you have additional questions.