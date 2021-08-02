NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic during ‘Thursdayz at Franklin” in Shawano

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A registered nurse gives James Mullen the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site at NYC Health + Hospitals Metropolitan, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in New York. After months of coaxing people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 with incentives like museum tickets and transit passes, New York City is sweetening the pot by offering $100 to any city resident who gets a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine at a city-run site, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV)- A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is scheduled to take place during “Thursdayz at Franklin” in Franklin Park.

This clinic is being brought to the community by collaborative efforts between the Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department and ThedaCare Medical Center- Shawano.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be administered at this clinic. The clinic is set to have three separate dates. Community members can come to Franklin Park on:

  • Thursday, August 5: 5:30 to 8 p.m.
  • Thursday, August 12: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Thursday, August 19: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Follow-up appointments for booster shots will be arranged at the clinic with ThedaCare. Walk-in appointments will be accepted on each date. Officials say patients will not need to show ID nor health insurance. Anyone 12 and under is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but anyone 18 or younger will need parent/guardian consent.

“Thursdayz at Franklin” is an event held by the Shawano Park & Recreation Department. It is a family-friendly event taking place all summer until August 19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Blizzard Report

Timber Rattlers shutout by Cedar Rapids in series finale

Blizzard Report; Green Bay falls to Bismarck on the road

Booyah's rally falls short against Madison, 3-2.

Quinn Finley represents Green Bay in Team USA

Training Camp Report: Packers hold light practice, o-line building depth