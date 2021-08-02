Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic during ‘Thursdayz at Franklin” in Shawano

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV)- A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is scheduled to take place during “Thursdayz at Franklin” in Franklin Park.
This clinic is being brought to the community by collaborative efforts between the Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department and ThedaCare Medical Center- Shawano.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be administered at this clinic. The clinic is set to have three separate dates. Community members can come to Franklin Park on:
- Thursday, August 5: 5:30 to 8 p.m.
- Thursday, August 12: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Thursday, August 19: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Follow-up appointments for booster shots will be arranged at the clinic with ThedaCare. Walk-in appointments will be accepted on each date. Officials say patients will not need to show ID nor health insurance. Anyone 12 and under is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but anyone 18 or younger will need parent/guardian consent.
“Thursdayz at Franklin” is an event held by the Shawano Park & Recreation Department. It is a family-friendly event taking place all summer until August 19.