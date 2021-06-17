FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Free COVID vaccine at Oshkosh Farmer's Market on June 19

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Health Department will offer a free COVID-19 vaccination at the Oshkosh Farmer’s Market on June 19.

According to officials, appointments will not be required and the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered. The Winnebago County Health Department is partnering with the Oshkosh Area School District to offer the clinic.

The clinic will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.at the Time Community Theater.

“Last Saturday we held our first Farmer’s Market Vaccination Clinic and we vaccinated about 40 people,” says Jill Collier, Public Health Nurse and Clinic Lead.

Public health nurses will reportedly be on-hand to help answer any questions.

For more information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and a list of all area vaccination clinics visit Winnebago County’s website.

