Free drive-thru testing for a day, Manitowoc Co. Expo Center

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc County and the Wisconsin National Guard will be hosting a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Manitowoc County Expo Center on Tuesday.
The pop-up site will be located on 4921 Expo Dr. in Manitowoc and will run from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29.
Officials say they will have a max of 300 tests that can be conducted that day and the site plans to close early if the max is reached.
No appointment is needed, but pre-registration just prior to arrival is encouraged.
However, officials point out that pre-registration does not reserve a timeslot, but speeds up the testing process.
You can register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
The Manitowoc County Emergency Service Division says the site will not be able to do rapid COVID-19 tests or antibody tests.
Those tested will receive their results via email or a phone call from the State a few days after being tested.
The free testing site is open to anyone with symptoms or those who have had close contact with a positive case.
