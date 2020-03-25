1  of  71
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19

Coronavirus

Here's a list of free educational resources and activities for children that are stuck at home during the COVID-19 outbreak

Interactive learning

  • Weather for Kids is offered by the WKBN weather team offering lessons and projects every day for kids in the Valley
  • Accessibyte is offering free access to all of their learning apps during the pandemic including Typio and Quick Cards
  • Arcademics offers free multiplayer educational games for math and language arts
  • Cool Math 4 Kids offers free games, quizzes and lessons in math for younger students
  • Explorable offers free educational science projects including how to make sun dials and how bread decays
  • Fun Family Crafts offers free educational crafting ideas from toddler to teen including crystal egg geodes and coffee ground fossils
  • Minecraft: Education Edition offers free educational tools and videos when you have a Microsoft account.
  • OH WOW Science Center offers free educational videos and projects on their Facebook
  • Science Fun offers educational science projects fro kids including black light beverages and the water cycle in a jar
  • Sesame Street offers free online learning games and videos for young students
  • From 3-5 p.m. on March 27 Scholastic is offering a free Virtual Book Fest on their website with guest speakers and a dance party!
  • The Magic School Bus offers free online learning, experiments and an educational cartoon available on Netflix

Learning resources

  • 123 Homeschool 4 Me offers free worksheets and coloring pages for young students
  • 3P Learning is offering 4 weeks free for teachers who would like to teach their students from home (ages K-16)
  • 2Simple offers a free learning program called Purple Mash to help teach students english and math skills
  • All Kids Network is offering free worksheets and crafts for students
  • Ascend Math is offering a free trial for teachers until the end of April so they can teach math skills from home
  • Audible is offering a free 30-day trial on audiobooks for kids
  • Big History Project offers a free platform for teachers to teach social studied from home
  • Classroom Cereal offers free grammar worksheets for students
  • Desmos offers free activities for teachers to use with students online and teach from home
  • DiscoveryK12 offers free student accounts to learn 7 standard courses online
  • NASA is offering their entire library free online for students
  • New American History offers history lesson plans for students K-12
  • NSW-Education is offering free online learning resources and study tips for students and parents learning at home including links to educational games
  • PBS offers Everyday Learning opportunities for online learning (ages PreK-13)
  • ReadWorks offers free reading comprehension activities for students K-12
  • Scholastic offers free online learning, educational games and reading resources for kids and parents
  • Scholastic Kids Press offers free news from kids, for kids
  • The New York Public Library is offering free e-tutoring services and over 300,000 e-books for download on the SimplyE app
  • Teacher.org has put together a list of lesson plans for math, science, english, social studies and even P.E.
  • The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County is offering free educational resources and e-books

Virtual Tours

