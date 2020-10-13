Free tri-county COVID-19 testing site opens in Appleton

A medical worker takes a nasal swab sample from a student to test for COVID-19 at the Brooklyn Health Medical Alliance urgent care pop up testing site as infection rates spike on October 8, 2020 in New York City. – New York’s governor announced earlier in the week tough new restrictions in several areas recording high infection rates to try to ward off a second coronavirus wave. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton announced that free COVID-19 community testing will be available for drive-thru services starting in October and lasting through the month of December.

According to city officials, a tri-county COVID-19 testing site located in Appleton will be available to residents ages five and older starting on October 15, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Appleton North High School.

Officials add that anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 is encouraged to get tested.

“We are encouraging individuals who have been identified by public health officials as a close contact to get tested no sooner than 5 to 7 days after exposure,” Appleton Public Health Officer Kurt Eggebrecht says. “If tested too soon, the virus won’t yet be detected.”

Dates and times are as follows:

October 15 – 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

October 19 – 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

October 26 – 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

November 2 – 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

November 9 – 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

November 16 – 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

November 23 – 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

November 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 1 – 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 7 – 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The City of Appleton shares the National Guard will not be testing on November 11 or on November 26 through the 29, due to national holidays and events.

Health officials are recommending residents register ahead of time at register.covidconnect.wi.gov. For additional information on the tri-county community testing site, click here. To view the site map, click here.

Latest Stories