Freedom Elementary staff hold parade to support students during Safer At Home order

FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – While students and teachers are feeling the affects of being away from school during the Safer At Home order, one community says they’re doing what they can to connect.

Over 40 staff members from Freedom Elementary, lead by an Outagamie County Sheriff deputy, held a parade Thursday to say hello to students in surrounding neighborhoods as virtual home learning begins.

“We think it’s a good idea, and I can’t speak for everybody, just to bringing our community together so the parade is just bigger than teachers,” Justin Lancaster, a Freedom Elementary teacher, tells WFRV Local 5. “Being a teacher here, I’m excited to see our kids. It’s been a while since I’ve seen them. I’m like a kid on Christmas morning, just excited to say hi to everybody.”

Those not on the parade route were encouraged to find a spot where they could watch while also social distancing.

