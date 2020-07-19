Fresh Thyme requiring customers to wear masks

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fresh Thyme Farmers Market is the latest retailer to require customers to wear a mask or face covering.
Walmart, Festival Foods, Meijer, Target, Lowe’s, and Aldi are among other retailers that have announced mask mandates.
Beginning Monday, July 20, all Fresh Thyme customers over the age of 5 will be required to wear a face covering or mask when in the store. The company says that customers with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing face coverings are exempt.
Café areas and water fountains at Fresh Thyme locations are closed until futher notice. Customers are also asked to temporarily refrain from using their own reusable bags or bulk containers.
Fresh Thyme has temporarily discontinued all Natural Living tester products and self-serve salad bars, olive bars, bulk liquid dispensers, and other areas within the store.
Fresh Thyme is offering customers over the age of 60 and those who may have a compromised immune system and exclusive time to shop – 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Customers who are healthcare personnel, first responders, or law enforcement have an exclusive shopping time between 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
For the latest retailers and municipalities mandating masks, click here.
