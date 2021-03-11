Froedtert, Medical College of Wisconsin warn of vaccine scam

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Patients are notifying Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin about fraudulent calls they are receiving.

The Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin health network says the calls are from people claiming to be network representatives asking for credit card information in order to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

According to the Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin health network, these calls are not from them.

These fraudulent calls are being reported from the phone number 1-800-805-5880 and the caller ID states it is from “Froedtert Systems.”

Officials are saying that if anyone sees a call asking for credit card information do not respond and hang up, and to contact their local law enforcement agency to report the incident.

For more information about potentially falling victim to an identity theft scam visit the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection website.