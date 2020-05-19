From ‘Lawrence Academy of Music’ to ‘Lawrence Community Music School’

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Lawrence Academy of Music shared on Monday that it will be changing its name to Lawrence Community Music School effective immediately.

Director Karen Bruno said the changing of the school’s name will help add clarity to its overall mission.

Bruno stated, “We are proud to serve residents of northeast Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, and know that we build a strong, supportive community of music-makers within our programs.”

She continued, “Typically, more than 1,500 youth and adults enroll annually in private lessons, youth orchestra and bands, seven girl choirs, early childhood music classes, chamber music ensembles, classes for students with special needs, musical theater workshops, gamelan, and a variety of unique summer offerings.”

The Lawrence Community Music School has been around for nearly 150 years and has undergone several changes through the course of that time including, becoming the Arts Academy in 1990 then transitioning in 2002 to becoming the Lawrence Academy of Music, specifying its role as a provider of musical instruction.

“Now, we are excited to change our name to the Lawrence Community Music School to better distinguish ourselves from the Lawrence Conservatory of Music and more clearly define our role in the wider community,” Bruno said.

Bruno noted that in a typical year, the students present more than 75 recitals, concerts, and masterclasses to the public and most of the Lawrence Community Music School’s teachers have masters or doctoral degrees in pedagogy.

Bruno added, “Those who attend Fox Valley Symphony concerts or have students enrolled in local school music programs will recognize our teaching staff on stage and in the classroom.”

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bruno shared that all in-person and group instruction at the school have been temporarily closed with the school still offering online private lessons, a video podcast series of early childhood music classes, and small group online instruction for students with special needs remain available.

“While the status of in-person fall instruction remains unclear, a wider range of online programming will be available if we are not able to gather in person,” Bruno said. “Teaching staff is committed to maintaining the high standards Lawrence is known for in all of its programs regardless of the instructional delivery method.”

