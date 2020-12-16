Front line healthcare workers in Wisconsin receive COVID-19 vaccine

(WFRV) Healthcare workers, long term care facilities and the general public anxiously await the COVID-19 vaccine, but vaccinations are underway for Advocate Aurora Health front line workers.

Clinicians working in emergency departments, intensive care units and other settings with COVID-19 patients were provided first doses at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Distribution of the vaccine will continue at sites throughout Wisconsin and Illinois in the coming days.

Menasha’s Dura-Fibre announced they will be providing specialty laminated paperboard sleeves and inserts for some of the vaccine as well.

