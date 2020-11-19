Front line physicians discuss what they’re experiencing amid surge of COVID-19 cases in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin healthcare systems, in collaboration with Brown County Public Health, are holding another Faces of COVID-19 briefing.

This is the fifth in a series of weekly media briefings designed to share stories of those directly impacted by the pandemic in Northeast Wisconsin.

The briefings are hosted by Northeast Wisconsin’s healthcare systems – Advocate Aurora Health/Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Bellin Health Systems, and Prevea Health/HSHS St. Vincent and St. Mary’s Hospitals – in collaboration with Brown County Public Health, De Pere Health and Oneida Nation Health departments.

This week, front line physicians discussed what they are seeing and experiencing right now as they deal with the surge in COVID-19 cases in Northeast Wisconsin. Participants include

  • Dr. Raul Mendoza, a pulmonologist at Aurora BayCare Medical Center. 
  • Dr. Paul Casey, an emergency medicine physician with Bellin Health
  • Dr. James Heise, Chief Medical Officer at Door County Medical Center.
  • Dr. Manar Alshahrouri, a Prevea Health pulmonologist and critical care physician at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center

Last week’s briefing touched on ‘A New Way to Holiday.’ Previous briefings included COVID-19 patients and families sharing their storieslocal healthcare workers shared their stories, and the most recent briefing, which focused on behavioral and mental health

