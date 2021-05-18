Fully vaccinated Wisconsin woman with health issues, dies of COVID-19

Illustration of changing genetic structure to new strain. (Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison woman who was fully vaccinated has died of coronavirus complications, according to her sons who say her underlying health conditions likely made her more vulnerable to infection.

Seventy-five-year-old Olivia Kingree had diabetes and a kidney condition, among other health issues.

She died Sunday while in hospice at a Madison nursing home.

One son, Dr. Seth Kingree, says the combination of medications she was taking impaired her immune response to the vaccine, so she probably did not produce as many antibodies.

As of May 18, in Wisconsin, the average number of newly reported deaths among confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last seven days was eight deaths, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

