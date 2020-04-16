FVTC Driving Instructors hit the road to help others during pandemic

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Diane Rake would normally be in the classroom instructing student truck drivers at Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton.

Instead, she and other driver educators at the college, are getting back behind the wheel and helping to make a difference during the current COVID-19 crisis.

“My normal routine would be get up go to work go home, and with the pandemic it’s get up and do nothing,” said Rake, “Then my boss called and said hey want to help out? and I said yes absolutely so now I get to get out of the house and help people so that for me is wonderful.”

The group of driver educators from the college are helping to deliver food and dry goods to grocery stores and food pantries across the area.

The deliveries that Fox Valley Technical College’s drivers are making are playing a critical role in helping to free up the time of other drivers at organizations like Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.