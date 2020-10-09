GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Leaders from some of Wisconsin’s most influential organizations are ganging up on COVID-19.

“Wisconsin is the hottest of hot spots,” said Dr. Mark Kaufman with the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

Kaufman joined business leaders from the restaurant industry, manufacturing, retail grocers and more, to get a message out loud and clear to Wisconsin residents.

“We need to stop this pandemic and it is in our power to do so,” Kaufman said.

The “Stop the COVID Spread” coalition is about using the combined power of Wisconsin resources across the board to push back the COVID crisis.

“These are some of Wisconsin’s most influential organizations, now aiming that influence at COVID,” said Eric Borgerding, President and CEO, Wisconsin Hospital Association.

Kurt Bauer with Wisconsin Manufacturing and Commerce implored people to model at home the safety protocols they’ve been practicing in the workplace for months, to help stop the spread of the virus.

“I’m asking business leaders to be community leaders,” Bauer said. “We may be done with the pandemic, but the pandemic is not done with us.”

“It is a two-way street,” said Kristine Hillmer with the Wisconsin Restaurant Association. “The protocols set in place at a business are only as good as how they’re followed, both by the business and those who patronize the business. Only by working together will we slow the spread we are currently seeing.”

While businesses and organizations across the state unite in the fight against COVID 19, local hospital’s tell us they’ve come a long way since last spring in what they know about treating this virus. They say each of the major hospital groups in Northeast Wisconsin has a surge plan in place and they’re prepared to handle whatever comes their way.

“COVID-19 is definitely a challenge,” said Dr. Brian Johnson, Chief Medical Officer at Aurora BayCare Medical Center,” but we do have procedures in place and we are ready.”

Even with as much influence as the coalition wields, they say the real power, is with the people.

“There is something we can do, on our own, right here, right now in Wisconsin,” explains Mark O’Connell with the Wisconsin Counties Association. “We can wear a mask we can wash our hands, we can socially distance. These are not hard things. We ask that you do these these not only for the today here and now, but for the future of Wisconsin,” O’Connell adds.

Health officials say the current surge of COVID 19 cases is five times higher than the peak last spring.

