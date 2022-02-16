GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Members of the public who would like to attend the Green Bay Area Public School District’s Board of Education Meetings in person will soon be able to do so.

According to officials, Green Bay Area Public School District Board of Education meetings will be open to the public starting with Feb. 28’s meeting. That meeting is an Education Committee Meeting.

“With the rapid decline in COVID-19 cases in Brown County, the Board of Education is pleased to open the Board of Education meetings for members of the public to attend in-person,” stated Board President Eric VandenHeuvel.

Officials also say that face coverings will be optional at the meetings.

Those who want to participate virtually will need to fill out the Public Participation Form in advance. More information can be found on the district’s website.