GB School Board changes isolation days for staff, students

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Area School Board met Monday evening to vote on COVID-19 protocols.

The board voted 6-1 in favor of adopting the new CDC guidelines for isolation of students and staff, meaning the isolation days go from 10 to five days.

In a 7-0 vote, they also voted in favor of mandatory vaccines and masks for the Head Start program in order to receive federal funding for the program.

Earlier this month, the District announced they were preparing for schools to go virtual due to staffing shortages, since then, a handful of schools have moved to virtual learning.