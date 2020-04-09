Georgia bar owner removes $3,714 worth of bills stapled to the walls to give to unemployed staff

(CNN) – Desperate times called for desperate measures for a Georgia bar owner struggling to pay her employees.
Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates
For years, customers at the Sand Bar on Tybee Island have been stapling dollar bills on the walls and ceilings.
But now that business has dried up, owner Jennifer Knox has run into trouble paying her staff.
Knox recently decided to take down the bills one-by-one and give the cash to employees.
The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5
It took more than three days to remove all the money.
But in the end, Knox retrieved more than $3,700.
Some customers later donated extra money for the cause.
Bartenders and musicians who worked at the bar ended up receiving about $600 each.
WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak