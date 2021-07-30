Get a shot as you shop: Locals can get vaccinated in the Fox River Mall

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Locals will be able to get COVID-19 vaccinations at an Outagamie County Community Vaccination Clinic inside the Fox River Mall.

According to a release, this clinic is a collaboration between Outagamie County Public Health Division and the Wisconsin National Guard. There will be vaccinations available to the public, ages 12 and older, in the mall near Scheels.

When will the clinic be open?

Health officials say the Outagamie County Community Vaccination Clinic will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on select days beginning Aug. 2 through Sept. 2.

Will you need an appointment?

No appointment will be necessary. Officials say there will also be no cost, and you won’t need an ID to receive a vaccine.

“Outagamie County Public Health has worked closely with community partners throughout the county to provide convenient vaccination opportunities. This site is no different and we appreciate the community-minded focus that the Fox River Mall shares with us,” says Natalie Vandeveld, Outagamie County Public Health Officer/Manager. “With the more contagious Delta variant, choosing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is an action one can take to stop the further spread here in our communities. Vaccines are the best and most powerful tool we have right now.”

