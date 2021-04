(WFRV) – Budweiser is offering an extra incentive for those who get vaccinated.

Budweiser tweeted the announcement, that anyone who shows they have been vaccinated gets a free beer.

Welcome back, Buds.

Get a round on us when you show you’ve been vaccinated at https://t.co/o34HFqGtID pic.twitter.com/KCUbnsqlCR — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) April 15, 2021

The information needs to be submitted online.