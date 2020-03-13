Breaking News
Gov. Evers orders statewide closure of all K-12 Wisconsin schools
1  of  8
Closings
Appleton Evangelical Free Church Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Clintonville Schools First United Methodist Church-Neenah Green Bay Community Church Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Union Congregational United Church -GB Unity Resale Shoppe

Giannis donates to Fiserv Forum employees

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after dunking during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 119-100. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The NBA suspending their season due to the COVID-19 outbreak will have a major impact going beyond games, players and fans. The economic impact on the areas around the stadiums, and employees that are pay-check-to-pay check that depend on games being played is unknown but could be far reaching.

On Thursday, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love pledged to donated $100 thousand dollars of his own money to help the employees at the stadium during the suspension.

Bucks star and reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo announced on Friday he will be following suit, and donating $100 thousand to employees at Fiserv Forum.

Commissioner Adam Silver told TNT on Thursday night the league will be suspended for at least 30 days, and there are still more to be determined as the pandemic continues.

Silver also released a letter to fans via the NBA’s social media accounts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"

Wrightstown boys advance to sectional finals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown boys advance to sectional finals"

Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience"

Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury"

Bay Port back in familiar territory

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port back in familiar territory"