Gillett School District moving to remote learning on Sept. 29

GILLETT, Wis. (WFRV) – The Gillett School District will go to virtual learning in response to the number of positive coronavirus cases within the schools and throughout the community.

According to a notice posted on the school district’s website, the decision was made after consulting with the Oconto County Public Health Department.

Students in the Gillett School District will learn remotely from Tuesday, Sept. 29, through Monday, Oct. 12.

All athletics will also be paused during this time period.

“We need to band together and continue to take the necessary safety precautions like masking, quarantining when exposed, not attending large gatherings, etc.,” the district says online. “If after the 14 day period that we are all virtual and we have reduced our positive cases, we can resume with in-person learning starting October 13.”

Earlier in the day, the School District of West De Pere sent a letter to families and staff announcing they will transition to virtual learning on Oct. 1. Officials say they hope to return to in-person learning on October 19, but add that this is “dependent on our community health situation which impacts the success of both our mitigation plans and school operations.”

Last week, many Northeast Wisconsin school districts announced they would transition to remote learning.

On Friday, the Ashwaubenon School District announced it will transition to remote learning on Thursday, Oct. 1, in response to COVID-19.

According to a letter shared with families, the decision was based on many factors, “including the significant community spread of COVID-19, local hospitals being burdened by critical numbers of hospitalizations, and the overall safety of our students, staff and community members.”

Across Northeast Wisconsin, Crivitz School District has also announced a transition to virtual learning due to staffing shortages created by mandatory quarantining for staff.

The Howard-Suamico School District says they will transition on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Virtual learning will remain in place “until community health conditions improve.”

The Unified School District of De Pere also announced the transition “due to new cases of COVID-19” and “the resulting need to quarantine a large number of students and staff.” The decision was also based on local hospitals reporting that they have reached a critical stage with the number of hospitalizations they are experiencing.

All schools within the Oshkosh Area School District have transitioned to virtual learning in response to the spread of COVID-19.

