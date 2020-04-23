Glass Nickel delivers pizza to essential Valley Transit employees

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Many restaurant chains have started to give back to essential workers who can’t shelter at home. In the Fox Cities, Glass Nickel Pizza joined the cause.

On Wednesday, Glass Nickel employees delivered pizzas to Valley Transit employees as a way to say thank you to them.

Over a month ago, Valley Transit announced they would continue services despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Glass Nickel, like most other restaurants, has made changes in response to coronavirus concerns, including limiting orders to only delivery and curbside pickup with a closed lobby. For full details, visit glassnickelpizza.com.

