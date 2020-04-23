Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Glass Nickel delivers pizza to essential Valley Transit employees

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Many restaurant chains have started to give back to essential workers who can’t shelter at home. In the Fox Cities, Glass Nickel Pizza joined the cause.

On Wednesday, Glass Nickel employees delivered pizzas to Valley Transit employees as a way to say thank you to them.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

Over a month ago, Valley Transit announced they would continue services despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Glass Nickel, like most other restaurants, has made changes in response to coronavirus concerns, including limiting orders to only delivery and curbside pickup with a closed lobby. For full details, visit glassnickelpizza.com.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More