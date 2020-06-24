GNC files for Ch. 11 bankruptcy protection

FILE- In this April 29, 2020 file photo, a couple walks past a GNC store at the company’s world headquarters in downtown Pittsburgh. The outbreak of the coronavirus has dealt a shock to the global economy with unprecedented speed. Health and wellness company GNC Holdings has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is looking to close at least 800 to 1,200 stores. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(AP) – Health and wellness company GNC Holdings has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. It is looking to close at least 800 to 1,200 stores.

The company said in a statement that it’s looking to restructure its balance sheet at the same time it explores finding a potential buyer, with a minimum purchase price of at least $760 million.

GNC and all of its subsidiaries remain open for business.

The company expects to confirm a standalone plan of reorganization or consummate a sale that will allow the business to exit from the bankruptcy process in the fall.

GNC locations in Green Bay’s Bay Park Square Mall and on East Mason Street “will be closing as part of our restructuring”, according to the company’s website. Locations in Milwaukee and Janesville will also close.

A mid-June report from the Commerce Department shows U.S. retail sales jumped by a record 17.7% from April to May, with spending partially rebounding after the coronavirus had shut down businesses, flattened the economy and paralyzed consumers during the previous two months.

Numerous retailers, including JCPenney, Pier 1, Tuesday Morning, and Victoria’s Secret, as well as Hertz, have filed for bankruptcy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 27, it was announced that Fond du Lac’s Schreiner’s Restaurant would close permanently after over 80 years in business due to financial challenges created by COVID-19.

On the cusp of Memorial Day weekend, The Cannery in Green Bay announced it would close its door permanently due to challenges imposed by the virus.

Coronavirus has been the last straw for many Northeast Wisconsin businesses – Foremost Farms USA announced it will close its Chilton cheese plant facility in July after the market change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In early May, Harbor House announced Neenah’s JumpStart Auto Repair, which used the proceeds from customers’ auto service to fund auto repairs for domestic abuse survivors, would not reopen, saying the decision comes after the financial strain caused by a shift in business due to the pandemic followed the discovery that property had been stolen from JumpStart’s garage.

In the same time frame, Harmony Pizza of Appleton announced it would be closing its doors after nearly three years in business, citing pressures to achieve a strong service to the community and the coronavirus.

Manitowoc’s Holy Family College announced it would cease operations by the end of August. The Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries says the decision was made due to increased operating costs, unstable enrollment, and the impact of the coronavirus.

